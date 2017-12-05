Air Pollution In London 'So Bad It Cancels Out Benefits Of Exercise'

Air pollution in parts of central London is so bad it cancels out the benefits of doing exercise outdoors, according to new research by a charity.

The British Heart Foundation says the cardiovascular benefits of a brisk walk along Oxford Street are completely negated by exposure to air pollution for the over 60s.

The research, published in the Lancet and carried out by Imperial College London and Duke University in North Carolina, compared the benefits of exercising in Oxford Street and Hyde Park in people aged 60 and over.

The researchers found levels of pollution - including fine particulate matter, black carbon and nitrogen dioxide - were significantly higher on Oxford Street compared to Hyde Park.

Volunteers who took a walk in Hyde Park experienced a decrease in the stiffness of their arteries, a benefit normally seen after exercise. In contrast, volunteers who walked on Oxford Street had a “worrying increase” in artery stiffness following exercise.