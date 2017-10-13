The Al-Hijrah School teaches pupils between the ages of four and 16, separating pupils according to their gender from year 5 onwards.

On Friday the Court of Appeal overturned last year’s High Court ruling, which cleared the Al-Hijrah School in Birmingham of discrimination.

An Islamic faith school has been told that it is unlawful to segregate boys and girls following a legal challenge by Ofsted .

Ofsted had deemed the school “inadequate” in June 2016 following an inspection and placed the establishment in special measures. One factor in the assessment was the segregation of pupils.

Concerns were raised that the segregation limited the social development of the pupils and the effect this may have on their ability to interact with the opposite sex after they leave school.

The appeal judges supported Ofsted’s view that the segregation of pupils was contrary to the 2010 Equality Act.

But the three judges did not accept the argument that the school’s policy had disadvantaged girls more than boys.

Appeal judges said that, as a direct consequence of the school’s policy, “each pupil suffers less favourable treatment by reason of their sex”.

It is likely that the ruling will have implications on other schools in the UK that have similar segregation policies.

The court suggested that other schools should be allowed time to “put their houses in order”, given the failure of the government to identify the problem earlier.

The Court of Appeal said in its summary: