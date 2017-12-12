All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Alan Carr And David Walliams Dressed Up As Donald And Melania Trump Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

    Just wow.

    12/12/2017 12:51 GMT

    Alan Carr has got a reputation when it comes to dressing up as other celebrities, but we think he may just have beaten his iconic Gemma Collins get-up

    The ‘Chatty Man’ star star has been transformed into US president Donald Trump for Heat magazine’s Stars Dress Up.

    He was joined by pal and fellow comedian David Walliams as Trump’s wife Melania, as they recreated one of the couple’s most infamous photos. 

    Alan admitted he had eyed dressing as Melania, but David had won that battle, claiming it had “been an ambition since he was a child”. 

    “She’s an intriguing character, because she doesn’t seem to hide the way she feels about her husband in public,” she said.  

    “So, this is one of the best pictures of the year, because it just looks like she’s got complete contempt for him and she doesn’t mind showing everybody.”

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    This photo became one of the most talked-about of the year

    In previous years, Alan has dressed up as Cheryl Tweedy and TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger, but his best costume came at Jonathan Ross’s Halloween party, when he went as a zombified Gemma Collins

    The double Christmas issue of Heat magazine is on sale now.

