Alan Carr And David Walliams Dressed Up As Donald And Melania Trump Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Alan Carr has got a reputation when it comes to dressing up as other celebrities, but we think he may just have beaten his iconic Gemma Collins get-up.

The ‘Chatty Man’ star star has been transformed into US president Donald Trump for Heat magazine’s Stars Dress Up.

He was joined by pal and fellow comedian David Walliams as Trump’s wife Melania, as they recreated one of the couple’s most infamous photos.