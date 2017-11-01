We’re calling it now: Alan Carr is the official winner of Halloween 2017, thanks to his Gemma Collins-inspired outfit. The ‘Chatty Man’ host put in an appearance at Jonathan Ross’s annual Halloween bash in full GC garb, dressing up as a zombified version of the long-serving ‘TOWIE’ star and queen of memays in honour of the spooky celebration.

Ricky Vigil/Getty/Instagram Alan Carr and Gemma Collins

Paying tribute to his “woman of the year” on his Twitter page, he shared a video declaring: “Happy Halloween, babes. You’ve heard of the GC, now you’ve got AC. “Why can’t curvy girls look great at Halloween?”

Fortunately, it looks as though Gemma approves of Alan’s costume, as she shared a photo of the stand-up star on her Instagram page. She wrote: “I love you, this is pure jokes ha ha ha made my night x dressing up as me what an honour.”

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT