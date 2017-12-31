'The Price Is Right' Viewers Demand Full Series After Alan Carr's Festive Special

Viewers have called for more ‘The Price Is Right’ after Alan Carr rebooted the classic gameshow for a festive special after 10 years off air.

The comedian followed in the footsteps of Bruce Forsyth and Leslie Crowther as he fronted a one-off edition for Channel 4 on Saturday (30 January) night.

It seems it was a hit too, with fans praising the new and updated version, which featured Alan’s unique brand of humour, on Twitter.

Many called for Channel 4 to make a whole series...