    17/01/2017 15:14 GMT

    These Albums All Turn 10 In 2017, But How Many Can You Name From Their Cover Alone? (QUIZ)

    Take a musical stroll down memory lane.

    Looking back a decade later, 2007 was definitely a great year for music, across all genres. But 10 years on, how many of the albums we spent all day listening to on our iPod Minis (remember those?!) can you still name?

    To help test your music knowledge, we’ve picked a small section from the artwork of 16 different albums released in 2007. All you have to do is choose the artist whose album cover has been cropped in each case.

    Easy enough, right? Well believe us, it’s tougher than it sounds...

