Forget The John Lewis Ad, Aldi's Kevin The Carrot Is Back And Looking For Lurrrve

Everyone’s favourite carrot is back on TV - and this time, he’s getting his flirt on.

Aldi’s Christmas advert makes its debut on ITV tonight starring the oh-so-adventurous Kevin the carrot.

If you need a refresh, Kev starred in last year’s advert as he tried to make his way across the dinner table to where Santa’s mince pies were. When he arrived there, he had a quick nap and ended up dangling off a reindeer’s antler, propelling Santa’s sleigh through the sky.

But it left many questions unanswered, mainly: did our Kev end up as reindeer fodder?

Well, in the new advert, it transpires that Kevin is alive and (reasonably) safe. He’s also single and ready to mingle.