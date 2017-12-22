Tributes have been paid to an Aldi supermarket worker who was stabbed to death in an aisle at work. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack in front of shoppers at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon, The Press Association reports.

PA Wire/PA Images

Customers and colleagues tried to help by pinning down the attacker before police arrived. Police have not named the 30-year-old woman who died but said her family have been informed. She was named locally as Jodie Willsher.

Jodie Willsher/Facebook The victim has been named locally as Jodie Willsher

PA Wire/PA Images A police car outside the store

Skipton Mayor Andy Rankine said: “Skipton is a small but close-knit community where most people know each other. We are in shock about the sad events of yesterday where a store worker was murdered whilst going about her duties. The whole town is in shock and grieving over the loss.” People left messages on a community Facebook page, saying the married victim was a mother, and that “she was such a happy, friendly person”, while another described her as a “bubbly, lovely girl”. One wrote: “Horrendous, so tragic for her family and for those who witnessed this barbaric act.” Another customer said she had seen the Aldi employee earlier that day wearing a Christmas jumper on shift. One shopper who was in the store at the time of the attack said she had “never been so scared in my life”.

PA Wire/PA Images Tributes left at the store