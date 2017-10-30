Alesha Dixon has shared an update on how Simon Cowell is doing, after stepping in to replace him on Sunday’s (29 October) ‘X Factor’.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was drafted in to temporarily take Simon’s place, as he continued to recover at home after suffering a fall on Friday (27 October).
Speaking to HuffPost UK on the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards - which Simon had been planning to attend prior to his ill-health - Alesha said: “He’s doing okay, and I wish him a speedy recovery and I want him back there next week.”
Addressing what it was like to briefly swap ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ for ‘X Factor’, she added: “I was there under not the best circumstances. I’m glad that none of Simon’s acts went home under my watch.
“And yes, I’d much rather had been at home with a cup of tea watching Simon on the show.
“But we are all like a family and I help where I can I was glad to help him out.”
‘X Factor’ bosses are yet to confirm whether Simon will be back on the show this weekend.
The music mogul discussed the events surrounding his dash to hospital on Monday (30 October), stating that the incident has served as a wake-up call.
He told The Sun: “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock.
“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.
“After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”