The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was drafted in to temporarily take Simon’s place, as he continued to recover at home after suffering a fall on Friday (27 October) .

Alesha Dixon has shared an update on how Simon Cowell is doing, after stepping in to replace him on Sunday’s (29 October) ‘X Factor’ .

Speaking to HuffPost UK on the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards - which Simon had been planning to attend prior to his ill-health - Alesha said: “He’s doing okay, and I wish him a speedy recovery and I want him back there next week.”

Addressing what it was like to briefly swap ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ for ‘X Factor’, she added: “I was there under not the best circumstances. I’m glad that none of Simon’s acts went home under my watch.

“And yes, I’d much rather had been at home with a cup of tea watching Simon on the show.

“But we are all like a family and I help where I can I was glad to help him out.”