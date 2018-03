Alex Salmond was abruptly cut off during a live BBC Radio 4 interview this morning just as he was about to tell an anecdote about sadomasochism.

The former SNP leader was speaking to Today presenter John Humphrys when he said: “When I came on the programme this morning you were talking about sadomasochism.

He added: “I actually once was a part of a three part live...”

Humphrys jumped in. “Got to stop you at exactly that point. How frustrating. The programme has come to an end.”