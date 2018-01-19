Alexandra Burke Announces Return To Music Following 'Strictly Come Dancing' Success

Alexandra Burke is returning to her first love of music, after finding success on the last series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The former ‘X Factor’ winner has announced details of a new album and accompanying tour.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Alexandra Burke is set to release a new album

Alexandra revealed the collection is called ‘The Truth Is’, and claimed it is “incredibly personal” to her. Announcing the news on Twitter, she wrote: So excited to finally reveal my new album ‘The Truth Is’, out on March 9th. This album is incredibly personal to me, I have poured my heart and soul into my new music!” After the album’s release in March, she will embark on a 13-date nationwide tour in September.

So excited to finally reveal my new album ‘The Truth Is’, out on March 9th. This album is incredibly personal to me, I have poured my heart and soul into my new music! I’ll also be going on a UK Tour in September 18! Pre-order here for pre-sale access ➡️ https://t.co/WwzUuN7nxfpic.twitter.com/SaTTLgWp5h — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) January 19, 2018

Alexandra is currently participating in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ tour after reaching the final of last year’s series. The star lost her mother just days before she started filming for the BBC ballroom show in August, and admitted the experience had helped her through her grief.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Alexandra with dance partner Gorka Marquez

She said last month: “I was going through so much, and as soon as I started, that was a very hard time for me. But to have this as an amazing distraction - a blessing in disguise - is something I’ve had to focus on. “This was my mum’s favourite show - my family’s favourite show. I think she’d be very proud, at least I hope. I’m very sure she would be. “My mum was just the most amazing woman. She gave me so much strength and still does to this day and everything I do, I do for my family, so I think she’d be proud.” Earlier this month, Alexandra announced her engagement to boyfriend Joshua Ginnelly.