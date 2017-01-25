Alexandra Shulman To Step Down From British Vogue

Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue will be standing down from her role in June this year.
The news was announced this morning by Nicholas Coleridge, managing director of Condé Nast Britain.
“This is an announcement I hoped never to have to make,” he said of Shulman’s decision to leave after 25 years at the helm.
In an official statement, Shulman revealed her reasons for leaving her esteemed position at the fashion publication.
“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role,” she said.
“But last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.”
Shulman also shared an Instagram photo of a news story published the day after she was appointed editor of Vogue on 23 January 1992, and she thanked fans for all their “wonderful comments”.
Coleridge praised Shulman’s incredible work and confirmed that she had broken the news to him shortly before last Christmas.
“Alex has been the longest serving and most successful editor of Vogue in its 100 year history,” he said.
“She has edited the title for a quarter of its existence, through its period of highest ever circulation, and its simultaneous transformation into a global digital brand.”
A spokesperson for Vogue revealed that an announcement regarding Shulman’s successor will be “made in due course”.