A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 21-month-old Alfie Evans against his parents’ wishes.
Tom Evans and Kate James, both 20 and from Liverpool, wanted to take their son Alfie abroad for treatment.
But on Tuesday, a judge ruled that staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in Liverpool, can stop providing life-saving treatment.
Doctors in the UK said that continuing life-support treatment is not in the child’s best interests.
Alfie, who was born on May 9 2016, is in a “semi-vegetative state” and has a degenerative neurological condition doctors have not definitively diagnosed.
