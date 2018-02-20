All Sections
    • NEWS
    20/02/2018 16:26 GMT | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Alfie Evans's Parents Lose High Court Battle As Judge Rules Doctors Can Stop Providing Life Support For Brain-Damaged Toddler

    Doctors says that continuing life-support treatment is not in the child’s best interests.

    A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 21-month-old Alfie Evans against his parents’ wishes.

    Tom Evans and Kate James, both 20 and from Liverpool, wanted to take their son Alfie abroad for treatment.

    But on Tuesday, a judge ruled that staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in Liverpool, can stop providing life-saving treatment.

    justgiving
    Alfie Evans is receiving life-support treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

    Doctors in the UK said that continuing life-support treatment is not in the child’s best interests.

    Alfie, who was born on May 9 2016, is in a “semi-vegetative state” and has a degenerative neurological condition doctors have not definitively diagnosed.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Alfie Evans' parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, at the High Court.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

    Conversations