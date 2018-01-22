Alison Brie has addressed the numerous accusations of sexual harassment made against her brother-in-law, James Franco. The actress was asked about the allegations on the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday night (22 January), where she was nominated for her role in the Netflix show ‘Glow’ - both as an individual and as part of the ensemble. But while James was in attendance on the night - having been nominated for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in ‘The Disaster Artist’ - he swerved the red carpet, leaving his in-laws to address the accusations levelled against him.

Speaking to E! presenter Giuliana Rancic, Alison stated: “What we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimised should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.” Adding that she “supports her family” and “ not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate”, Alison added: “I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

James has already denied the numerous accusations that have been made against him, after several women came forward in a report published by the L.A. Times. Prior to these allegations being published, some accusations were made on Twitter, which James insisted in an interview on ‘The Late Show’ were “not accurate”. Elsewhere at this year’s SAG Awards, ‘Master Of None’ creator Aziz Ansari was a no-show at the ceremony, after facing accusations of aggressive sexual coercion in an article published on Babe.net, also receiving no applause when his nomination was read out during the ceremony. Watch her red carpet interview in full below: