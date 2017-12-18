All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    15 Times Alison Hammond Was The True Star Of 2017

    Move over Gemma Collins.

    18/12/2017 11:39 GMT

    Anyone who watched her on ‘Big Brother’ all those years ago will already know what a hoot Alison Hammond is (we’re still not over her getting kicked off in week three), but this year, her star power has increased 10-fold thanks to a series of hilarious viral moments.

    Her contributions to ‘This Morning’ have become iconic, and just when you think she’s reached peak Alison Hammond, she goes and tops it, to the point where we’re crowning her the true star of 2017. 

    Here’s why...

    1. When she covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public engagement for ‘This Morning’ and had zero chill

    Watch the moment in full below...

    2. When she gave it 110% as Missy Elliott on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ 

    Watch the moment in full below...

    3. When she joined the RNLI and looked like she was on a ride at Thorpe Park

    Watch the moment in full below...

    4. When she presented Jamie Dornan with a mankini to campaign for him to win Rear Of The Year

    ITV

    5. When she got caught on a doorknob live on air while promoting a caravan competition

    Watch the moment in full below...

    6. When she forced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to propose to her during an interview and was totally cool when he put the ring on her finger

    Watch the moment in full below...

    7. When she also did her best Pamela Anderson impression for him

    itv

    8. When she transformed into the Little Mermaid’s Ursula and we literally couldn’t tell the difference

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay

    9. When she made her own Carpool Karaoke spoof and it was better than all of James Corden’s put together

    10. When she gifted Niall Horan a cardboard cutout of herself to keep him company on tour

    ITV

    11. When she went to meet ‘Victoria’ star Jenna Coleman dressed as actual Queen Victoria 

    ITV

    12. Likewise, when she for some reason dressed up as Shakespeare to meet Harry Styles and Kenneth Brannagh 

    ITV

    13. When she surprised Hugh Jackman with a date and proceeded to get him drunk and feed him chocolates

    Watch the moment in full below...

    14. When she tripped and fell on a giant inflatable and couldn’t get up

    ITV

    15. And of course, when she had Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in stitches with her now-iconic ‘This Morning’ interview

    Watch the moment in full below...

    Conversations