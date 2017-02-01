A Danish advert has proven there’s no “them versus us” - and its message is more poignant than ever.

In a world where people can be divided so easily, the advert acts as a simple reminder that actually, there are many similarities that bind us.

“It’s easy to put people in boxes. There’s ‘us’ and there’s ‘them’,” says the ad’s narrator as people file into a room and stand within boxed-off areas meant to define them.

The narrator explains that there are the high-earners and those who are just getting by, there are those we trust and those we don’t, there are people from the countryside and those who have never seen a cow, there are those who are religious and those who are not.

But while some might differ in the amount they earn or their beliefs, they may share other similarities: maybe they’re stepparents, maybe they’ve been bullied, or maybe they have the same sexual orientation.

While stood in the boxes that ‘define’ them, people are then asked a series of simple questions, such as “who was the class clown?” or “who has had sex this week?”.

These groups then divide into new groups, finding new people they share similarities with.

In the end, there are no boxes that define them.