A Government minister was choked up with tears as he described the “humbling and moving experience” of meeting Grenfell Tower families in the House of Commons.

Alok Sharma, Theresa May’s Housing Minister, was overcome with emotion as he updated MPs on the blaze, which has claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

But as he ended his statement, his voice faltered and he struggled to complete his sentences.

He said: “Mr Speaker, on my visit to the Westway, hearing the harrowing accounts of survivors has been the most humbling and moving experience of my life.

“The families that I have met have been through unimaginable pain. This is a tragedy that should never have happened and we are determined to do all that we can to ensure something like this never happens again.”

Today marks the three-week deadline to temporarily rehouse every former Grenfell Tower resident set by the prime minister.

Sharma said 158 families from Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk had been allocated a temporary home and stressed “no-one will be forced to move to a house they do not want to move to”.