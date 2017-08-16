After losing her leg in the Alton Towers crash, Leah Washington struggled to come to terms with her new body.

But in the two years since, the 19-year-old has focussed on regaining body confidence and has now shared an empowering bikini photo with her followers.

“Just after my accident body confidence was one of my biggest problems,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

“My body and life had changed forever and it is something that I’m still getting used to.

“Going on holiday and wearing a bikini in front of so many other people was one of my biggest fears, but now I’m starting to feel confident in my own skin (and bikini) and realise that every individual looks great in their own way.

“Don’t worry about what other people think, it’s irrelevant.”