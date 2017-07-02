Amanda Holden has revealed she would love to star in a new ‘Carry On’ film.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge admitted it is her ambition to follow in Barbara Windsor’s footsteps in any future revival of the British comedy series.

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Amanda Holden

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “People always say I should have been in the Carry On films. I just hope I haven’t missed my chance to star in one.

There were 31 ‘Carry On’ films made between 1958 and 1992, including the likes of ‘Carry On Camping’ and ‘Carry On Doctor’.

They also helped launch the careers of Sid James, Kenneth Williams and Barbara Windsor.

Last year, it was claimed plans to revive the ‘Carry One’ franchise were in the pipeline, producer Jonathan Sothcott announcing plans for ‘Carry On Doctors’ and ‘Carry On Campus’.

However, he revealed he was no longer involved in the project back in April, any further plans have failed to emerge.

The ‘Carry On’ films are not the only job Amanda has been eyeing up in recent months, though.

She admitted she’d love to replace Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’, having previously stood in for her during maternity leave.

“The main reason I was thrilled to stand in for Holly Willoughby during her maternity leave from ‘This Morning’ was that I’d be able to show a different side to myself,” she explained.

“I wasn’t wearing the big glam frock: I wasn’t judging people. I was talking to people in the news, covering a bit of fashion, a bit of cookery, a lot of mums’ issues.

“I loved every minute. Holly is incredible but if she ever does finally hang up her stilettos, that’s the job I’d really want to be considered for.”

Amanda Holden