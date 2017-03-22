All Sections
    22/03/2017 17:10 GMT

    Amazon Alexa Can Now Process Your Prime Now Orders

    This looks a little too convenient.

    If you thought online shopping couldn’t get any easier, think again.

    Amazon has announced that it’s Alexa voice assistant, which has recently been incorporated into the Amazon app, can now process your Prime Now orders.

    The instant service, which was rolled out in the UK last year, is available in several major British cities and offers deliveries within two hours.

    In the US, residents of Seattle, Washington and Columbus, and Cincinnati can also use Alexa for its new alcohol delivery service.

    Amazon’s promotional video (above) makes it look disconcertingly easy to use...

