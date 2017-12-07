A book of political sketches entitled ‘I, Maybot’ has ended up at the top of Amazon’s best seller chart for robotics.

The prime minister was dubbed “Maybot” in November 2016, when Guardian columnist John Crace mocked Theresa May for her repetitive answers in an interview about Brexit.

The nickname slipped into common usage during this year’s General Election campaign, with May repeatedly accused of lacking emotion when engaging with the public.

You’d think Crace’s book of political sketches, bearing the title ‘I, Maybot’ (a reference to the film ‘I, Robot’) might sit best in the politics section.

But no...