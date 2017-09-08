Theresa May: 'I Am Not A Robot'

Theresa May has insisted she is not “in the least robotic”.

The prime minister was ridiculed during the election campaign as the “Maybot” for her supposed robotic answers to questions.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live’s Test Match Special (TMS) today, May also repeated her suggestion that she would try and cling on as Tory leader and fight the 2022 election.

“I’m not a quitter,” she said.

The prime minister said she got “frustrated” that “people used the term ‘robotic’ about me during that campaign”.

May added: “I don’t think I’m in the least robotic.

“What I really enjoy is getting out there, talking to people, hearing from them, understanding what the issues are for them. That’s what drove me.”

Addressing her election campaign, which lost the Conservative Party its majority, May said she had to take the result “to a degree personally” as she was the leader.

“You have to look back and say, what should we have done, what did we do we shouldn’t have done, what did we not do,” she added.

The prime minister also said Donald Trump had “genuinely” been trying to help her down a steep ramp when he held her hand at the White House. “I think it was to assist,” she said.

Amid tensions between North Korea and the United States, May was asked if she could “trust” President Trump not to “press the button” or be “reckless”.

“I believe the Donald Trump, as American president, will take decisions that are right for security and safety around the world.”