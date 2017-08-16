ENTERTAINMENT

Amber Heard Pokes Fun At Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce After Citizenship Revelation

The tables have turned on Barnaby Joyce.

16/08/2017 12:07
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Amber Heard has cheekily poked fun at Australia’s deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, following the news that he may have breached constitutional laws by holding a New Zealand dual citizenship.

What does this have to do with Amber, you ask?

Well, remember that excruciating video of the actress and her then-husband Johnny Depp apologising for illegally bringing their pet dogs into Australia? It was basically Barnaby who made them do it.

YouTube
This was odd, to say the least 

The politician targeted Amber and Johnny, even threatening to have their dogs Pistol and Boo euthanised, when it was reported that they had broken Australian biosecurity rules by arriving with the pooches via private jet, failing to put them into quarantine.

So when the news about Barnaby’s law violation was revealed, Amber understandably couldn’t resist a dig.

Pool via Getty Images
Barnaby Joyce 

“When @Barnaby_Joyce said “no one is above the law” I didn’t realize he meant New Zealand law...” she tweeted, before posting another remark:

A number of Twitter users also included references to Amber and Johnny’s dog saga in their jokes about the situation: 

Amber avoided conviction for the incident in 2016, by admitting that she failed to declare the dogs on her immigration card and pleading guilty to falsifying border protection documents and accepting.

As part of the deal, the pair recorded an apology video which was played in court, with their awkwardness in the clip - which you can watch below - also being widely mocked online.

More:

Uk Celebrity Johnny Depp Amber Heard Barnaby Joyce
Suggest a correction
Comments
Amber Heard Pokes Fun At Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce After Citizenship Revelation

CONVERSATIONS