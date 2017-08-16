Amber Heard has cheekily poked fun at Australia’s deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, following the news that he may have breached constitutional laws by holding a New Zealand dual citizenship.
What does this have to do with Amber, you ask?
Well, remember that excruciating video of the actress and her then-husband Johnny Depp apologising for illegally bringing their pet dogs into Australia? It was basically Barnaby who made them do it.
The politician targeted Amber and Johnny, even threatening to have their dogs Pistol and Boo euthanised, when it was reported that they had broken Australian biosecurity rules by arriving with the pooches via private jet, failing to put them into quarantine.
So when the news about Barnaby’s law violation was revealed, Amber understandably couldn’t resist a dig.
“When @Barnaby_Joyce said “no one is above the law” I didn’t realize he meant New Zealand law...” she tweeted, before posting another remark:
A number of Twitter users also included references to Amber and Johnny’s dog saga in their jokes about the situation:
Amber avoided conviction for the incident in 2016, by admitting that she failed to declare the dogs on her immigration card and pleading guilty to falsifying border protection documents and accepting.
As part of the deal, the pair recorded an apology video which was played in court, with their awkwardness in the clip - which you can watch below - also being widely mocked online.