Amber Heard has cheekily poked fun at Australia’s deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, following the news that he may have breached constitutional laws by holding a New Zealand dual citizenship.

What does this have to do with Amber, you ask?

Well, remember that excruciating video of the actress and her then-husband Johnny Depp apologising for illegally bringing their pet dogs into Australia? It was basically Barnaby who made them do it.

The politician targeted Amber and Johnny, even threatening to have their dogs Pistol and Boo euthanised, when it was reported that they had broken Australian biosecurity rules by arriving with the pooches via private jet, failing to put them into quarantine.

So when the news about Barnaby’s law violation was revealed, Amber understandably couldn’t resist a dig.

“When @Barnaby_Joyce said “no one is above the law” I didn’t realize he meant New Zealand law...” she tweeted, before posting another remark:

To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws) pic.twitter.com/lQHJzMyXT9 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 15, 2017

A number of Twitter users also included references to Amber and Johnny’s dog saga in their jokes about the situation:

can we get barnaby joyce to make an apology video — Helen Davidson (@heldavidson) August 14, 2017

Incredible that the man who went after Pistol and Boo is actually an undeclared foreign pest — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) August 14, 2017

Amber avoided conviction for the incident in 2016, by admitting that she failed to declare the dogs on her immigration card and pleading guilty to falsifying border protection documents and accepting.