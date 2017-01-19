Fans will have to wait for this to come to screen, however, with the next two seasons of the show already lined up. Before we get to Monica and Bill, there is the human tragedy and political chaos that came out of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the next season will follow the murder of Gianni Versace in 1997.

With the production qualities so high, actors will vying for the roles offered in this meaty saga of politics, sex, betrayal and lots of lies. Cuba Gooding Jr , John Travolta and David Schwimmer all found fresh fanbases for their work in ‘People Vs OJ’.

Clark Gable Mannix kept megastar Clark Gable out of trouble so often he considered Eddie one of his closest friends. In 1933 Gable was reported to have run over and killed actress Tosca Roulien, and it is alleged that Mannix paid off MGM screenwriter John Huston to take the blame. Luckily, Huston was never charged due to lack of evidence. One year later, Gable allegedly sexually assaulted Loretta Young, his co-star in 'Call of the Wild', and she fell pregnant. To prevent a scandal – and echoing a plotline of 'Hail, Caesar!' - Mannix helped Loretta to ‘adopt’ her own daughter publicly before her second birthday.

Joan Crawford Joan Crawford was constantly surrounded by rumours and scandal; that she lied about her date of birth to make herself appear older to join MGM Studios, that her freckles and red hair were masked by makeup and she even changed her name from Lucille Fay LeSueur. Nothing was more scandalous, however, than the pornographic film Joan starred in during her pre-fame years. Mannix allegedly tracked down every last copy, and paid $100,000 of the studio’s money to buy the original negative.

George Reeves George Reeves played the eponymous hero in the 1950s TV series 'Adventures of Superman' and was believed to have committed suicide in 1959 by shooting himself in the head. However, rumours persist that Mannix allegedly ordered a hit on Reeves when he found out his wife, Toni, was having an affair with the actor. This mystery surrounding Reeves' death made it to the big screen in 2006’s 'Hollywoodland' where Reeves was portrayed by Ben Affleck. The rumour was never confirmed – but it's also never been dismissed.

Paul Bern In 1932 Director Paul Bern married the studio’s biggest star, Jean Harlow, despite already having a wife in New York. One night, neighbours heard a man and woman arguing in the Hollywood Hills. There was a sound of breaking glass and then a gunshot. Bern lay dead in his bathroom with a bullet through his head. Mannix arrived and knew instantly what had happened; Bern’s first wife was in town and when they argued, she ended up killing him. The scandal would have ruined Jean Harlow and the studio, so with the help of the police (who were on Mannix’s payroll) they staged the murder as a suicide and it was never questioned. Here's Jean being helped away from his funeral.