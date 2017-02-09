Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum proved last year’s trend for thigh-high splits is still going strong at the 2017 amfAR Gala in New York.
Some of the world’s top models appeared on the red carpet at the gala on Wednesday 8 February, ahead of New York Fashion Week.
Launched in 1998, the annual charity event, which honours people who have made outstanding contributions to raising awareness about HIV and AIDS, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year.
Cambell and Ellie Goulding seemed to have hired the same stylist as they both opted for dazzling floor-length, copper sequin numbers. Scroll down to see all the best dressed celebrities at the event.
