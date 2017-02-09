All Sections
    • STYLE
    09/02/2017 09:09 GMT

    AmfAR Gala 2017: Naomi Campbell And Scarlett Johansson Led The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    Thigh-high splits are back📸

    Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum proved last year’s trend for thigh-high splits is still going strong at the 2017 amfAR Gala in New York.

    Some of the world’s top models appeared on the red carpet at the gala on Wednesday 8 February, ahead of New York Fashion Week.

    Launched in 1998, the annual charity event, which honours people who have made outstanding contributions to raising awareness about HIV and AIDS, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year.

    Cambell and Ellie Goulding seemed to have hired the same stylist as they both opted for dazzling floor-length, copper sequin numbers. Scroll down to see all the best dressed celebrities at the event.

     Naomi Campbell 

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Ellie Goulding 

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Heidi Klum

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Scarlett Johansson 

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Iman

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Maye Musk

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Chloe Sevigny

    Michael Stewart via Getty Images

    Diane Kruger

    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

    Barbara Palvin

    Kevin Tachman via Getty Images
