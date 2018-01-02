'Torn Between Two Worlds' - Why I Left The Amish Community And My Family Behind

The way I assessed my situation, I had only two options left. For too long, I’d lived in fear of my father’s violence that could be triggered by something as simple as the wrong tone of voice or silence when he wanted an answer. So I’d finally reported the abuse to a county social worker, but she needed permission to intervene from someone who was of legal age, and I was still eight months away from turning 21. Now I’d just heard from the social worker that my mother had said no a second time. After I hung up the phone, I collapsed on the bed that belonged to a fifteen-year-old girl who had died in a car accident five months earlier. I cried out to God in my mind, “Why her and not me?”

I closed my eyes and thought hard about what I was going to do now: commit suicide or leave the Amish. I thought I was headed for eternal damnation either way. Then I thought. “If I commit suicide, then I will go to hell, and right away. But if I leave the Amish, I will have at least a lifetime here on this earth before I go to hell.” Then for the first time in my life, I dared to wonder how the Amish preachers knew that leaving the Amish would lead to hell.

By the time I got up off the bed, I’d faced my worst fear, and I’d made a pact with myself that I’d leave.

Several weeks later, I took a night train out of Cleveland, Ohio. My destination was Burlington, Vermont. I didn’t know anyone there, but I loved the pictures I’d seen in my geography books at school. When I arrived on the steps of the YWCA, I carried a suitcase in each hand with my life savings of nearly $400 to start a whole new life. I reveled in my newfound freedom, established a social life, arranged to take college courses, and found my dream job — I became a waitress at Pizza Hut. I also began dating a young toymaker named David.

Then one Friday night the doorbell rang at the Y. I glanced at the clock and wondered if I should answer the door so late. I peeked down the hall and glimpsed an Amish dress to the left of the front door, and the shadowy figure of an Amish man to the right. Driven by instinct, I walked to the door, opened it, and let in my sister Sarah and my brother Joe. Behind them, I could see shadows of bonnets and hats in a van parked out by the road.

My heart raced as I pretended a calm I did not feel. I asked Joe who else was in the van. When he named them, I knew they had me. As long as the community had been 600 miles away, I could be myself, but they had essentially brought my Amish world to confront my Vermont one with the intention of taking me back. I figured they’d either stick around and wear me down, or have Joe force me into the van. So I asked, “When are we going back?”

I switched immediately into my Amish self and did everything expected of me. I invited my sister and my friend, Ada, to stay at the Y overnight. When I showed them to the guest bedroom, where there was a single bed for each of them, Sarah asked pointedly, “Where are you going to sleep?”

“I’m not afraid of the dark, so I’ll be sleeping in my own room!” I retorted as I left the room.

I shivered with anger as I undressed and got into my four-poster bed at the Y for the last time. Sarah had been present time and again when our father had lost his temper and come after one of us like a wild bull. She’d been there when our mother said no to the intervention she’d been offered from the county social workers. She’d been there when Joe had brutalised all of us sisters. She’d been as tempted as I’d been to leave it all behind. Now I had, and she was helping to ensnare me.

This wasn’t the first time Sarah had betrayed my trust. Just weeks after I’d left, I called her at work to let her know I was alright. She begged to know where I was. I refused to tell her. She promised fervently that she wouldn’t divulge the information to anyone else. So I reluctantly gave her my address and phone number. Within 24 hours, the whole community knew where I was.