Amy Childs Reveals She Only Bathes Baby Polly Twice A Week Due To Eczema Fears

Amy Childs has revealed having a bath is not part of her daily bedtime routine for her baby daughter Polly, as she is worried about eczema.

‘I only bath Polly twice a week,” the ‘TOWIE’ star said in an Instagram video.

“I suffered with eczema and I obviously don’t want Polly to have that. I love getting her out of the bath and smoothing her in loads of cream.”

Skincare experts from the National Eczema Society and British Skin Foundation have reassured parents that bathing does not cause eczema, but water and fragranced products can make symptoms worse.

“There have been lots of studies looking at how often you should bathe children,” said Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson.

“You certainly don’t need to bath them once a day, but if you choose to because you enjoy bath time, there is no evidence this is harmful.”