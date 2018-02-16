Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that seeing her friend Amy Schumer walk down the aisle left her a blubbering wreck. The ‘Hunger Games’ star was one of 80 guests who saw the US comic and actress say ‘I do’ to chef Chris Fischer at the ceremony in Malibu, California on Tuesday (13 Feb).

None of us saw the surprise wedding coming - including J-Law by the sounds of it - who described the nuptials as “sudden” when the happy couple tied the knot after just a few months of dating. “It was beautiful,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight about the wedding. “It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Jennifer also revealed she almost upstaged the bride when she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Talking about her outfit, Jennifer said: “Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time. In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’” Other guests reportedly at the bash included Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston and David Spade.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Amy have finished working on a new film script together, which has them playing sisters. Amy plays a flight attendant who has her life together, while J-Law plays a “mess” in the untitled comedy. “That is done. We have finished writing it,” Lawrence told BBC 6 Music. “We have an official first draft. I am going to try and fit that somewhere into my ghoulish schedule. We’re going to try to do that pretty soon.”