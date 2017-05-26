Here, we highlight the warning signs of anal cancer, as well as a brief overview of the diagnosis process and treatment options available.

According to Cancer Research UK , other risk factors include smoking , having a weakened immune system and a history of genital warts.

The risk of developing the disease increases as a person ages. It’s also more likely to occur if you have HPV (human papilloma virus) - nine in 10 cases are linked to the virus.

Anal cancer is a rare form of cancer , affecting roughly 1,200 people each year in the UK.

Symptoms of anal cancer

One in five people diagnosed with anal cancer do not experience any symptoms, according to Cancer Research UK. That said, there are key symptoms to look out for such as:

1. Bleeding from the back passage or noticing blood in your poo.

2. Pain around the anal area.

3. A small lump (or lumps) around the anus.

4. Severe itching in the area around your anus.

5. Discharge of mucus from your back passage.

6. Changes in bowel movements, such as not being able to control them.

7. Ulcers around the anus which spread to the buttocks.

It’s worth noting that some of these symptoms could also be associated with health problems, such as piles. But it’s still really important to have them checked out by a GP.

John Newlands, senior cancer information nurse at Macmillan Cancer Support, told HuffPost UK: “Many people are embarrassed or uncomfortable discussing this part of the body, but remember that cancers caught early are far more likely to be cured.

“It’s also not unusual for doctors to examine the anus and back passage, so they will help put you at ease.”