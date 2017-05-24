Anastacia has spoken of her intention to go through with a scheduled concert in Manchester, in the wake of the terror attack there earlier this week.

On Monday night (22 May), 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb at the M.E.N. Arena, after an Ariana Grande live show.

Following the horrific events, several acts announced they were postponing their live shows around the UK, including Blondie and Take That, though Anastacia has said her concert at Manchester’s o2 Apollo on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Speaking on ‘This Morning’ on Wednesday (24 May), she told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I really don’t know [how I’ll feel]... we’ll be there together.

“And we’ll be standing up for everyone else, who is suffering right now and still going through pain.”

She also expressed her solidarity with Ariana over the incident, following the ‘Into You’ singer’s Twitter post revealing she’d been left feeling “broken” by the events of Monday night.

Anastacia said: “I hear every word, and I know she’s saying the truth. When you are a person like Ariana and you’re really engaged with your fans, and you enjoy the career because they make it fun for you, the fans are probably going to become this wall of strength.

“She’s such a power, she’s such a sweetheart and such a doll, I encourage her to walk through it the way she can. No one should force her in any way to do what she doesn’t want to do.”

It was recently reported that Ariana was suspending the rest of her UK tour, including two live shows in London later this week, though it’s not yet known whether this will be the case.

