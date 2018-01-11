The two meteorites, Zag and Monahans, fell to Earth in 1998 and were of course analysed at the time.

The most basic ingredients for life have been discovered in two ancient meteorites, some 20 years after they were discovered.

What they found was simply that both meteorites did contain some liquid water, any further analysis however was limited due to the technology of the period.

“This was actually the first comprehensive analysis of the salt crystals on Zag and Monahans. They have been stored for almost 20 years and we have been waiting for the development of lab equipment powerful enough to analyse what is in each crystal at nanoscopic scales.” explains lead author Dr Queenie Chan.

With the samples having been stored on Earth for two decades, the scientists had to go to extraordinary lengths to make sure the two meteorites hadn’t been contaminated.

“We conducted the experiments in the cleanest laboratories in the world at the NASA Johnson Space Centre, which avoided any contamination from things such as dust in the air.” said Chan.