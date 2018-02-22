Andrea Leadsom Tells Commons Brexit Is 'Less Mad Max, More Love Actually'

Andrea Leadsom has told MPs the UK after Brexit will be “less Mad Max, more Love Actually”.

Groans erupted across the House as the Commons leader joined David Davis in comparing the country post-2019 against film plotlines, after the SNP’s Pete Wishart requested “a debate on what other dystopian nightmares Brexit is not going to be quite like”.

The Brexit secretary ridiculed fears of a “Mad Max-style” future for the UK in a speech earlier this week, after it emerged an internal European Commission document claims that the UK quitting the EU could lead to “higher exposure to chemicals and carcinogens”.

Suggesting other comparisons, Wishart said: “We could have Apocalypse Now, or ‘apocalypse in a couple of years’, or Children Of Men.

“But my favourite would have to be The Matrix. We have bunch of clueless fantasists, living in an alternative world, believing they can impose their version of reality on everyone else. It couldn’t be more apt than that.”

Devout Brexiteer Leadsom rejected the claim, telling MPs: ”He talks about our life outside the EU and in my own opinion, it’s much less Mad Max and much more Love Actually.”