Andrew Garfield Sets The Record Straight On ‘Twisted’ Gay Comments

1895 - Oscar Wilde's Imprisonment

Oscar Wilde has long been regarded as one of the key figures in gay history, especially here in Britain.



However, during his own era, he was publicly derided and imprisoned for being gay. Now celebrated as one of our greatest minds, he recalled in ‘De Profundis’: “On November 13th, 1895, I was brought down here from London. From two o’clock till half-past two on that day I had to stand on the centre platform of Clapham Junction in convict dress, and handcuffed, for the world to look at.



“When people saw me they laughed. Each train as it came up swelled the audience. Nothing could exceed their amusement. That was, of course, before they knew who I was. As soon as they had been informed, they laughed still more.”