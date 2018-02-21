“Has he betrayed his country?” asks @afneil after claim from defence secretary about the Labour leader "Jeremy Corbyn, I think, is a grave danger to this country because of the ideas in which he believes and what that would mean..." @SteveBakerHW #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/Foay2XphNZ

BBC presenter Andrew Neil accused the Conservatives “outrageous smears” and peddling “outright lies” about Jeremy Corbyn, as he tackled Tory Brexit minister Steve Baker over claims the Labour leader was connected to a communist spy.

The veteran Daily Politics interviewer took Baker to task on Wednesday afternoon over comments made by his fellow Tory MPs.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has accused Corbyn of a “betrayal” of his country.

Security minister Ben Wallace appeared to compare Corbyn to Kim Philby, the British intelligence agent who served the USSR as a double agent during the Cold War.

Corbyn has also demanded an apology and donation to charity from a Tory MP Ben Bradley who falsely claimed he had “sold British secrets to communist spies”.