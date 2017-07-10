Tory MP Anne Marie Morris Suspended After Saying Brexit No Deal Is A ‘N***** In A Woodpile’

A Tory MP who used a racist term has had the whip withdrawn by party chiefs, HuffPost UK has learned.

Anne Marie Morris was recorded by HuffPost UK using the offensive phrase “n***** in the woodpile” during a meeting of eurosceptics in central London at Monday lunchtime.

Within hours of HuffPost UK publishing the recording, the Prime Minister was being grilled on Morris’s comments in Parliament, but only commented that people should use “appropriate language at all times”.

At just minutes before 6pm on Monday evening, a source to HuffPost UK confirmed the whip has been withdrawn from Morris - meaning she is no longer a Conservative MP.

In a statement, Theresa May said: “I was shocked to hear of these remarks, which are completely unacceptable.

“I immediately asked the Chief Whip to suspend the party whip.

“Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today’s society.”

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Labour frontbencher Andrew Gwynne and Green MP Caroline Lucas all called for Morris to have the whip withdrawn - meaning she no longer sits as a Tory MP - within hours of HuffPost UK publishing the recording.

Conservative MP Heidi Allen also called for action to be taken, tweeting: