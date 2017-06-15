Ant and Dec are earning as much as £79,000 a day, according to new reports.

But it’s not just their presenting work that’s helped them rake in the dough, with production companies and other ventures also responsible for the millions they’ve banked.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images ﻿Ant and Dec

Curiously, the newspaper added that Dec brought in £100,000 more than his co-presenter in the past 12 months, as revealed by their respective companies Deecourt Ltd (Dec’s company) and Teecourt Ltd (that would be Ant’s).

Despite speculation when their last contract came to an end, the Geordie pair recently signed a new deal with ITV worth £30 million, which will keep them at the channel until at least 2019.

Next year marks their 20th year with ITV, during which time they’ve had success with shows like ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and ‘Pop Idol’ and, as well as oft-forgotten ventures like ‘Slap Bang’, ‘Red And Black’ and ‘Ant And Dec’s Push The Button’.

They’ve both confirmed plans for a ‘SM:tv’ reunion to commemorate its 20th birthday, with former presenter Cat Deeley also on board for the special episode.

