Ant McPartlin has received the support of ITV, following the news he is being treated for addiction to drugs and alcohol.

He announced over the weekend that he was checking into rehab, after becoming hooked on prescription drugs, which he began taking due to chronic pain in his knee.

Steve Vas/Featureflash/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock Ant McPartlin at the NTAs earlier this year

ITV has now issued a statement saying: “We’re sending Ant all of our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

A TV insider added to The Sun: “The feeling amongst senior executives is that Ant has been very brave to admit this. He’s got our total backing and he knows he can take as much time as he needs.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images ﻿Ant and Dec

Since the news broke of Ant’s stay in rehab, his co-host Declan Donnelly has thanked fans for their support, telling their joint Twitter followers: “The big fella... will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.”

Ant is now set to spend two months in rehab for his addictions, which he claimed over the weekend were sparked by depression.

