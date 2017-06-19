Ant McPartlin has received the support of ITV, following the news he is being treated for addiction to drugs and alcohol.
The TV presenter helms some of ITV’s biggest shows as one half of presenting team Ant and Dec, including ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ and ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.
He announced over the weekend that he was checking into rehab, after becoming hooked on prescription drugs, which he began taking due to chronic pain in his knee.
ITV has now issued a statement saying: “We’re sending Ant all of our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”
A TV insider added to The Sun: “The feeling amongst senior executives is that Ant has been very brave to admit this. He’s got our total backing and he knows he can take as much time as he needs.
“If there’s anything we can do to support him in getting better then of course he only needs to ask – he’s a huge part of the ITV family and that isn’t going to change.
“Those close to him are very impressed by how open and honest he has been about his issues – it can’t have been easy for him and it took real courage.”
Since the news broke of Ant’s stay in rehab, his co-host Declan Donnelly has thanked fans for their support, telling their joint Twitter followers: “The big fella... will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.”
Ant is now set to spend two months in rehab for his addictions, which he claimed over the weekend were sparked by depression.