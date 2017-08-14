Ant McPartlin’s TV return is in the hands of his doctors, as the star continues his recovery following his stay in rehab.

The TV presenter revealed that he was seeking treatment back in June for an addiction to prescription drugs.

It is still unknown if he will be ready to present ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in November, as docs don’t want him to rush back into work too quickly.

Rex Ant McPartlin

The 41-year-old left rehab last week, where he was treated for a two-year addiction to strong painkillers.

Rex It's still unknown if Ant will return to host this year's 'I'm A Celebrity' with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

Since leaving rehab, Ant has opened up about his struggles with prescription drugs, revealing the extent of his addiction for the first time.

Ant explained how his initial problems developed after a knee injury, that also required surgery.

Last night the star took to Twitter to thank fans for their “overwhelming” support.

Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back.

A xxx — antanddec (@antanddec) August 13, 2017

He tweeted: “Have to say I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I’m sending all my love back.”

Many of his showbiz pals also lent their support, with Piers Morgan tweeting: “Extraordinary interview. Welcome back mate — best of luck with your continued recovery.”

We also wish him a speedy and full recovery.

Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs? Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.

Ant and Dec Through The Years