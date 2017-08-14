ENTERTAINMENT

Ant McPartlin Won’t Return To TV Until Doctors Give Him The Green Light, Leaving New Series Of  ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Up In The Air

'Nobody wants to see him do himself more harm than good by racing back too soon.'

14/08/2017 07:04 | Updated 16 hours ago
Matt Bagwell Executive Editor (Entertainment), HuffPost UK

Ant McPartlin’s TV return is in the hands of his doctors, as the star continues his recovery following his stay in rehab.

The TV presenter revealed that he was seeking treatment back in June for an addiction to prescription drugs.

It is still unknown if he will be ready to present ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in November, as docs don’t want him to rush back into work too quickly.

Ant McPartlin

The 41-year-old left rehab last week, where he was treated for a two-year addiction to strong painkillers.

A source told The Sun: “Ant obviously wants to be back if he can be, but in the end it will come down to what the doctors say — and he won’t go against their advice.

“His recovery is ongoing and for insurance reasons he’d have to be fully signed off by a doctor before heading to Australia this year.

“Everyone is hopeful and things are going in the right direction, but ITV have made it clear they aren’t going to rush him and he’ll take the advice he is given.

“Nobody wants to see him do himself more harm than good by racing back too soon.”

It's still unknown if Ant will return to host this year's 'I'm A Celebrity' with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

Since leaving rehab, Ant has opened up about his struggles with prescription drugs, revealing the extent of his addiction for the first time.

He told the Sun on Sunday: “I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, nonprescription drugs — I would take.

“And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, ‘You could have killed yourself’. ”

Ant explained how his initial problems developed after a knee injury, that also required surgery.

“Initially I was prescribed co-codamol, codeine, the normal stuff you would get, and then a lot of opium-based stuff,” he said. “As a general rule, anything that is opium-based can be addictive.

“I would go for it first because it would make the pain disappear and kind of numb it.

“But then we found my pain had been caused by a hole in my knee bone — it was shot.

“I was moved on to tramadol, which is where the real problems started.”

Last night the star took to Twitter to thank fans for their “overwhelming” support.

He tweeted: “Have to say I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I’m sending all my love back.”

Many of his showbiz pals also lent their support, with Piers Morgan tweeting: “Extraordinary interview. Welcome back mate — best of luck with your continued recovery.”

We also wish him a speedy and full recovery.

