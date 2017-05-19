Anthea Turner's Comments About Having Sex In Your 50s Are Utterly Fabulous

We don’t hear much of Anthea Turner these days, but when she does pop up, she normally has something fabulous to say, and her latest comments are no exception.
The former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter has spoken out about destigmatising attitudes towards older women having sex, admitting she still “loves a shag”.
The 56-year-old was brilliantly unapologetic as she discussed the topic in a new interview with The Sun.
She continued: “Women in their 50s are still very sexually active and should be. There shouldn’t be a stigma about that.
“The lovely thing now is age isn’t a barrier when it comes to sex. When my mum was in her 50s she wore different clothes to me. But now my stepdaughters’ other wardrobe is mine.
Anthea was married to Grant Bovey for 13 years before their split in 2013, and went on to date ‘Dragon’s Den’ tycoon Richard Farleigh for a few months after.
She was last seen on the hunt for love on a celebrity episode of ‘First Dates’, but the Channel 4 show ultimately failed to help her find ‘The One’.
Last year, she revealed plans to use her difficult divorce from Grant to help others by writing a self-help book.
She told The Mirror at the time: “It’s very different getting divorced in your 50s than it is in your 20s or 30s. I think you deal with it very differently.
“You need to know the light is on at the end of the tunnel, sometimes you think it’s gone off and everyone has forgotten you.
“But you need to move on and get back out there. Your optimism of youth is not there and there are a lot more hazards to deal with. If you want revenge, be happy.”