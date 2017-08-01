Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scarmucci sent a series of bizarre replies to a prankster pretending to be Reince Priebus over email, it has been revealed. The fired White House communications director - who lasted in the job just ten days - was tricked into believing he was chatting to Trump’s former chief of staff by a British man who calls himself the ‘Email Prankster’. Scaramucci and Priebus have a rocky relationship to say the least - in an astonishing interview with the New Yorker last week, Scaramucci called his then-colleague a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”. And when faced with messages from whom he believed to be Priebus, Scaramucci was predictably hostile.

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

Pretending to be Priebus - who resigned as White House chief of staff last week - the Email Prankster, who goes by the twitter name Sinon Reborn, wrote: “I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free, but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this. “That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you,” he continued. “At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you?

NBC NewsWire via Getty Images The Email Prankster pretended to be former chief of staff Reince Priebus

“General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. “But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. “I don’t expect a reply.” According to CNN, with whom the Email Prankster shared his messages, Scaramucci was pretty cryptic in his reply. “You know what you did. We all do. Even today,” the 53-year-old wrote. “But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.”

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

“You’re well suited to your zero dollar pay scale,” the fake Priebus hit back. “You know nothing of me and my work, it’s beyond your remit, don’t try and insinuate you do. It’s pathetic. “Keep spell checking your press releases, Anthony. It’s me that will be thriving.” In his final bizarre reply, Scaramucci responded: “Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. “My family is fine by the way and will thrive,” he continued. “I know what you did. No more replies from me.” White House officials told CNN that they are taking the matter “very seriously”.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images A number of senior officials in the Trump administration have lost their jobs in recent weeks

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee said: “We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further.” It was not just Scaramucci that the Email Prankster targeted in his latest round of stunts - he also posed as Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in an email to homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, who handed over his personal email address almost immediately. The Prankster, whose Twitter handle is @SINON_REBORN, wrote on social media this morning: “White House - FYI I won’t be pranking you any longer, point made. “I’m just a dude with an iPhone, you need to tighten up IT policy. love x x”

White House - FYI I won't be pranking you any longer, point made. I'm just a dude with a iPhone, you need to tighten up IT policy. love x x — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

He went on to add: “I targeted @Scaramucci as I’ve suffered from mental health problems all my life, and he seems to think paranoid schizophrenia is a put down.”

I targeted @Scaramucci as i've suffered from mental health problems all my life, and he seems to think paranoid schizophrenia is a put down — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017