This 'F**k The Tories' Necklace Is Raising Money For Calais Action And It's Cool AF

In the run up to the general election we have found a way for those opposed to the Conservatives to wear their politics proudly.
Move aside slogan tee - make way for this ’Fuck The Tories’ necklace, which makes a political style statement for a very good cause.
Designer Libby Freeman is donating all profits from the sale of this handmade accessory in the run-up to the general election on 8 June to Calais Action - a charity that provides refugee aid.
“I wanted to give people the opportunity to be angry in a lovely way too,” Freeman told HuffPost UK on Friday 5 May.
“I put a post up on Facebook at 1pm yesterday and I’ve had 310 orders since then,” Freeman said.
“I didn’t expect it to be quite as popular. But I suppose that just says it all about how strongly so many people loathe the Tories.
“It was really important the profits went to charity. Refugee charities are seeing large drops in funds due to media interest wavering.
“As we’ve had to go to a bigger supplier I’m not sure exactly how much has been raised, as we’re still organising amounts and cost. But it’ll be about £4,000 to £5,000, at a guess.”
Freeman credits her friend Kate Hardy with coming up withe idea.
“I’ve not taken mine off for the past year,” she said.
“After the total mess of everything that happened in 2016 and which is ongoing in 2017, it’s comforting to always have it on me.”
Priced at £24.99 the necklace is available to buy online.