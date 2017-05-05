This 'F**k The Tories' Necklace Is Raising Money For Calais Action And It's Cool AF

In the run up to the general election we have found a way for those opposed to the Conservatives to wear their politics proudly.

Move aside slogan tee - make way for this ’Fuck The Tories’ necklace, which makes a political style statement for a very good cause.

Designer Libby Freeman is donating all profits from the sale of this handmade accessory in the run-up to the general election on 8 June to Calais Action - a charity that provides refugee aid.

“I wanted to give people the opportunity to be angry in a lovely way too,” Freeman told HuffPost UK on Friday 5 May.