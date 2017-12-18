Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has apologised after posting an image of himself in blackface on social media. The 26-year-old, who is white, had attended an NBA party in a costume which also comprised a wig, an NBA 69 ALLSTARS jersey and was holding a basketball in the photo. The image, since deleted from his Twitter account, was accompanied by the message ‘80s Party’, followed by basketball and laughing emojis.

Antoine Griezmann

After a slew of negative comments, Griezmann tweeted: “Calm down friends, I’m a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and of this great era… it’s a tribute.” But the Atletico Madrid player later tweeted an apology, stating: “I recognise that it’s insensitive on my part. If I offended some people I’m sorry.”

Je reconnais que c’est maladroit de ma part. Si j’ai blessé certaines personnes je m’en excuse. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 17, 2017

American hip-hop artist Lecrae tweeted that Griezmann’s picture had been “Highly offensive toward the black community.” He added: “Even worse to tell the offended to calm down so you can continue to parade the post which shows lack of understanding and concern.” HuffPost also points out that the Harlem Globetrotters are unlikely to have been amused, given the decades of racism they experienced.

Toby Melville / Reuters Antoine Griezmann at Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on 5 December