The heartwarming moment a seven-year-old girl showed her friends her new pink prosthetic leg and became the star of the playground has been captured on camera.

Anu, from Birmingham, had her right leg amputated shortly after birth. She wears a regular prosthetic leg on a daily basis, but has recently had a bespoke sports blade made, which allows her to be more active.

“It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,” Anu told BBC Midlands.