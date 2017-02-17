Having Your Appendix Out Could Be Replaced With A Simple Course Of Antibiotics

But for the rest of us you’ll be happy to learn that in the future, appendicitis could be treated with a simple course of drugs rather than surgery.

For anyone who has already had their appendix removed, we apologise that this news comes a little bit too late to save your precious organ.

A new study from the University of Southampton has found that antibiotics may be just as effective a treatment, as appendix removal, for acute non-complicated appendicitis – known as ‘appendix mass’ - in children.

For any adults disappointed that this might not apply to you, be comforted that the likelihood of getting appendicitis is highest when you are aged between 10 and 20-years-old, with around 9% of children in the UK having an appendix mass.

In fact, in Britain, appendicitis is the most common general surgical emergency in children.

Currently, this type of inflammation is treated first with antibiotics and later surgery to stop the problem reoccurring in later life.

According to a 2009 survey of paediatric surgeons in the UK, it was reported that 68% routinely recommend the removal of the appendix for all children after a course of antibiotics.

But due to the risk of serious post-surgery complications, such as a wound infection or hernia, the team wanted to see if the second step was strictly necessary in all cases.