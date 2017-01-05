Apple Made An Absolute Fortune From App Store Purchases On New Year's Day

As you were snoozing through New Year’s Day, Apple was making a fortune from its App Store.

More than $240m (£193m) was spent through the shop on 1 January 2017, making it the single biggest day in its history.

Assuming the iPhone maker made 30 per cent on each purchase, that amounts to $72m (£58m) – not bad for a day’s work.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Philip Shiller, Apple’s marketing chief, revealed that developers earned $20bn (£16bn) in 2016, up 40 per cent on the previous year.

“We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created,” Schiller said in a statement.

Super Mario Run continued its record breaking streak on the first day of the new year, with more global downloads than any other app.

It comes after the app was downloaded more than 40 million times in the four days after its release.

The app also ranked first in the free App Store in 140 different countries. However, some users were frustrated to find that only the first three levels in the game are actually free.