The images suggest the site is near completion and sources involved in the project told Reuters it could open as soon as spring this year .

A drone has captured staggering footage and photos of Apple Campus 2, the iPhone-maker’s future headquarters.

It’s been a long time coming. The late Steve Jobs unveiled the project in 2011, aiming for a 2015 launch. But a lengthy approval process delayed construction.

The Silicon Valley campus, which is set to cost billions of dollars, includes 2.8 million-square-foot main building, 200,000 square feet of exercise zones, and a 2 million-square-foot solar-powered car park. Natural gas is the main power source.

Just as Apple builds its products to look as beautiful on the inside as out, engineers, designers and builders have gone to painstaking lengths to ensure that even the building’s invisible features, such as wiring and piping, are perfectly formed, sources told Reuters.

