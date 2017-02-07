All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH

    Apple Campus 2: Stunning Photos Show 'Spaceship' Campus Is Nearly Complete

    It's a masterpiece.

    07/02/2017 14:45 GMT | Updated 07/02/2017 14:45 GMT

    A drone has captured staggering footage and photos of Apple Campus 2, the iPhone-maker’s future headquarters. 

    The images suggest the site is near completion and sources involved in the project told Reuters it could open as soon as spring this year.

    Noah Berger / Reuters

    It’s been a long time coming. The late Steve Jobs unveiled the project in 2011, aiming for a 2015 launch. But a lengthy approval process delayed construction.

    The Silicon Valley campus, which is set to cost billions of dollars, includes 2.8 million-square-foot main building, 200,000 square feet of exercise zones, and a 2 million-square-foot solar-powered car park. Natural gas is the main power source.

    Just as Apple builds its products to look as beautiful on the inside as out, engineers, designers and builders have gone to painstaking lengths to ensure that even the building’s invisible features, such as wiring and piping, are perfectly formed, sources told Reuters.

    When it opens, the building, will house more than 12,000 employees. It’s nearly a mile round. 

    The true scale of the project was first revealed by drone footage in 2015 (above). The ring is large enough to house the Pentagon and then some.

    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
    • Noah Berger / Reuters
      Apple's headquarters is seen in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger
    MORE: uk appleCamera and PhotoApple Campus

    Conversations