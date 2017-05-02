Apple is expected to report today (2 May) that its cash pile has surpassed the quarter of a trillion dollar mark for the first time.

The iPhone maker, which is already the richest company in the world, is likely to announce that it made $10bn in the last three months, according to WSJ, growing its reserves to around $255bn.

A cash pile of that size dwarfs the foreign-currency reserves of the UK and Canadian governments combined.