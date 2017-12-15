Apple Now Sells A Computer That Costs More Than A Brand New Car

Apple’s new iMac Pro has officially arrived in the UK and along with it the revelation that this is quite comfortably the company’s most-expensive product. It starts at a whopping £4,899, however if you upgraded the iMac Pro to its highest spec and then added both of Apple’s pro editing applications Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro the total cost would be an eye-watering £13,006.

VCG via Getty Images

To put that into perspective a Ford KA costs £9,795. Now before you think the world has all gone a bit upside down don’t panic. You see 99% of us will literally never need to own something like the iMac Pro. Every single pound from that huge price tag has gone towards creating a machine that is just eye-wateringly powerful. According to Apple, video editors will be able to edit eight consecutive streams of native 4K video at the same time.

Apple

This is the machine that’s designed for the YouTubers, video-editors and game designers of the world. Everything about its specs has been designed to maximise the efficiency of editing and then moving vast media files. Apple’s desire to get the iMac Pro into the studios of every startup and creative company has meant that it is also Apple’s first computer to support virtual reality.

Apple

Now creatives will not only be able to engage with virtual reality games and applications but they’ll actually be able to create their own using the iMac. As you can imagine then, this computer is not designed for the odd bit of browsing or organising your Spotify playlist.