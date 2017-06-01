Three acts have been added to the line-up of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, including two British ones. Little Mix and Robbie Williams will both be taking to the stage at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (4 June), as well as the Black Eyed Peas, whose involvement had been teased earlier in the week.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande

Organisers have confirmed that the line-up is now complete, with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher and Pharrell Williams already having been announced as performers on the night. Tickets for the benefit event went on sale on Thursday (1 June), selling out in just six minutes, with those in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert where the Manchester bombing took place receiving free tickets.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Little Mix

In a statement, event organisers said: “We understand that there are a number of fans who didn’t receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester. We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify. “We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester, so we have opened up the registration again today (1 June), until 2pm. “

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Could a Robbie Williams/Take That collaboration be on the cards?