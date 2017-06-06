Ariana Grande And Her Tour Crew ‘Honour Manchester Bombing Victims With Bee Tattoos’

Ariana Grande and her tour crew have honoured the victims of the Manchester bombing by getting tattoos of the city’s bee symbol, according to reports.

The singer and her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour crew were joined by artists from Manchester Ink backstage after Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.

Twitter One of Ariana's crew gets his bee tattoo

The bee is a symbol of Manchester’s industrial past. Following last month’s terrorist attack at Ariana’s gig at the Manchester Arena, people across the city got bee tattoos to show their solidarity with the victims.

Manchester tattoo artists then launched the Manchester tattoo fundraiser, where bee tattoos would be done for £50, with proceeds going to the families of victims of the attack.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert has become the biggest TV show of the year so far - attracting a peak audience of more than 14 million viewers in the UK, with worldwide ratings expected to top 100 million.

An average of 10.9 million viewers watched Ariana and other acts including Take That, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Little Mix and Pharrell Williams take to the stage in front of 50,000 at Old Trafford.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana, who is set to resume her tour in Paris tonight (6 June) is also on course to reach number 1 on the official UK singles chart with her song ‘One Last Time’. All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.